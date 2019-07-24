Explore the 4 top spots in Jacksonville's Highlands neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Highlands has to offer? Get to know this Jacksonville neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a seafood and steaks spot to a Chinese restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Highlands, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Ship 2 Shore Seafood & Steaks

Photo: George K./Yelp

Topping the list is steakhouse and seafood spot Ship 2 Shore Seafood & Steaks. Located at 1403-21 Dunn Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 89 reviews on Yelp.

Get your seafood fix in this family-style restaurant. The menu offerings range from grilled oysters and catfish filets to fried okra and hush puppies. Must-try items include the crab and shrimp pot, which is made with Old Bay, corn on the cob, sausage and potatoes, and the gator bites platter, which comes with sweet potato fries and a brown sugar butter dip.

2. Big Oak BBQ

Photo: Vero P./Yelp

Barbecue spot Big Oak BBQ is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1440 Dunn Ave., four stars out of 54 reviews.

Hearty portions of platters, salads and sides make this spot a favorite for family dinner nights. Give your Three Meats Meal (ribs, chicken and pork) some extra kick with one of its three signature dipping sauces: Dirty Harry, sweet and mustard. Round out your meal with sides such as coleslaw, collard greens and macaroni and cheese.

3. The Cow In A Cone Creative Creamery

Photo: SARI M./Yelp

The Cow In A Cone Creative Creamery, an ice cream and frozen yogurt spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1403 Dunn Ave., Suite 15 to see for yourself.

This shop has classic flavors like bubble gum, cookies and cream, mint chocolate chip and rocky road. Local favorites include Superman (raspberry, banana and blue moon) and Goldfinger (infused with Butterfinger candy and butterscotch).

4. New China II

Photo: Nyla s./Yelp

Check out New China II, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 1103 Dunn Ave.

The extensive menu features appetizers like egg rolls, dinner entrees and fried rice dishes with your choice of beef, chicken, pork, shrimp or vegetables. All day specials include jumbo fried shrimp and boneless spare ribs.

