Explore the newest businesses to open in Jacksonville

Looking to check out the newest restaurant and retail additions to Jacksonville? From a brewery to an optometrist office, read on to see the newest businesses to land near you.

Strings Sports Brewery

Photo: sydney b./Yelp

Head over to 1850 Main St. North in Springfield and you'll find Strings Sports Brewery, a new brewery with four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

Watch sports on TV, or shoot free-throws in the regulation-size basketball hoops. The spot also offers dartboards and games like Jenga. On the menu, expect to see items like shrimp-and-grits arancini, boiled peanut hummus, smoked fish on toast, a chicken tonkatsu sandwich, burgers, ribs, brisket and pork belly. And, of course, there are house-brewed beers.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Photo: sprouts farmers market]/Yelp

Wander over to 4873 Town Center Pkwy. and you'll find the latest grocery store, farmers market and health market to arrive in town. Sprouts Farmers Market has added a new location in Windy Hill. Yelpers are fans of Sprouts Farmers Market — it's got five stars out of eight reviews so far.

Sprouts specializes in organic and healthy foods. It also offers deli catering trays, a sandwich bar, an olive bar and online ordering. Yelper Lisa H. wrote, "The store is so beautiful. They have plenty of healthy options. The employees can help find products to fit your dietary need."

Clear View Eye Care

PHOTO: CLEAR VIEW EYE CARE/YELP

Head over to 13245 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 8, in Girvin and you'll find Clear View Eye Care, an optometrist, eyewear and opticians spot with five stars out of three reviews on Yelp.

According to its Facebook page, the shop is "your one-stop optometric office for a complete eye examination, eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses." Yelper CJ O. wrote, "Clear View is the most technologically advanced eye doctors office I've ever been to. The glasses selection was amazing and they never upsold us and even told us about our insurance discounts."

