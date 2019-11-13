Find pizza and more at the Swamp's new Pizza Prada

If you're after pizza, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival to the Swamp, called Pizza Prada, is located at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite #4.

Try the buffalo chicken pizza, the veggie slice or the Hawaiian pizza with pineapple, ham and bacon. The spot also offers lunch specials. Check out the Two Slice Lunch, which comes with a drink and costs $4.99. And you can get a baked dish of pasta with garlic bread and a side salad for $8.99. Along with pizza and pasta, Pizza Prada offers paninis, stromboli, wings and calzones.

With a three-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp so far, Pizza Prada has received mixed feedback from guests, but it's still early days.

Randy F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 19, wrote, "The ratio of cheese to sauce here is perfect. The sauce is as good as it gets, and the cheese is equally as good. The dough is made in-house and it's a real thin-crust pizza."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Pizza Prada is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.

