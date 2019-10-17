Here are Jacksonville's top 5 breakfast and brunch spots

Looking for a yummy breakfast and brunch meal near you?

1. Maple Street Biscuit Company

Photo: Kerry C./Yelp

First on the list is Maple Street Biscuit Company. Located at 2004 San Marco Blvd. in San Marco, the Southern eatery, which offers comfort food and more, is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 888 reviews on Yelp.

2. Brew

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Next up is Riverside's BREW, situated at 1024 Park St. With 4.5 stars out of 228 reviews on Yelp, the restaurant, which serves coffee, breakfast tacos, baked goods and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Johnny Angel's

Photo: kevin m./Yelp

Windy Hill's Johnny Angel's, located at 3546 St. Johns Bluff Road South, Suite 120, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American and breakfast and brunch eatery four stars out of 185 reviews.

4. Biscottis

Photo: Amber G./Yelp

Biscottis, a traditional American restaurant in Avondale, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 505 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3556 St. John's Ave. to sample the breakfast and brunch offerings.

5. The Bread & Board

Photo: john l./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Riverside's The Bread & Board, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 388 reviews on Yelp. You can find the traditional American spot, which serves Sunday brunch, at 1030 Oak St.

