Here are Jacksonville's top 5 Caribbean spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

November is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Jacksonville area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and marketing automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Jacksonville-area restaurants rose to $29 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $30, and 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Mambos Cuban Cafe

Photo: adair r./Yelp

First on the list is Mambos Cuban Cafe. Located at 13770 Beach Blvd., Suite 9 in Beach Haven, the Cuban and Mexican spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 306 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mambos Cuban Cafe Express

Photo: Sharon M./Yelp

Next up is Windy Hill's Mambos Cuban Cafe Express, situated at 4820 W. Deer Lake Drive, Suite 13. With 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban spot, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. El Mofongo

Photo: rachel c./Yelp

Confederate Point's El Mofongo, located at 6011 103rd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, Cuban and Dominican spot 4.5 stars out of 113 reviews.

4. Mad O Seafood

Photo: alexis r./Yelp

Mad O Seafood, a Caribbean spot that offers seafood, desserts and more in Sunbeam, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9735 Old St. Augustine Road to see for yourself.

5. Latin Creations

Photo: ross w./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Windy Hill's Latin Creations, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Spanish and Puerto Rican spot at 3546 St. Johns Bluff Road.

