Here are Jacksonville's top 5 Italian spots

In search of a new favorite Italian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Fall is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Jacksonville area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and direct response marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Jacksonville-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Carmines Pie House

Photo: carmines pie house/Yelp

First on the list is Carmines Pie House. Located at 2677 Forbes St. in Riverside, the restaurant, which offers pizza and sandwiches, is the highest-rated Italian spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 650 reviews on Yelp.

2. V Pizza

photo: matt c./yelp

Next up is San Marco's V Pizza, situated at 1406 Hendricks Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 564 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza, chicken wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Picasso's Pizzeria

Photo: tiffany k./Yelp

Arrowhead's Picasso's Pizzeria, located at 10503 San Jose Blvd., Suite 207, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 497 reviews.

4. Leci's Italian Cafe

Photo: alora i./Yelp

Over in Southpoint, check out Leci's Italian Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian restaurant and bar, which offers pizza and more, at 4076 Belfort Road.

5. Your Pie

Photo: your pie/Yelp

Last but not least, there's a location of the chain Your Pie. It's a Windy Hill favorite with 4.5 stars out of 245 reviews. Stop by 4828 W. Deer Lake Drive W to hit up the Italian spot, which offers pizza and sandwiches, next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.