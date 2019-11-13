Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Jacksonville

Itching to find out about the freshest new spots in Jacksonville? From an Italian eatery to a convenience store, read on for a list of the newest businesses to land near you.

Pizza Prada

photo: richard h./yelp

If you're after pizza and Italian fare, look no further than this new business. The fresh arrival to the Swamp, called Pizza Prada, is located at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite #4.

This spot offers a trio of lunch specials. Check out the Two Slice Lunch, which comes with a drink and costs $4.99. You can get a baked dish of pasta with garlic bread and a side salad for $8.99. Click here to view all the specials.

With a three-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp so far, Pizza Prada has received mixed feedback—but it's still early days.

Randy F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 19, wrote, "I know good pizza! The ratio of cheese to sauce here is perfect. The sauce is as good as it gets and the cheese is equally as good. The dough is made in-house and it's a real thin-crust pizza."

Ida Claire

Photo: bobby b./Yelp

New to 10209 Rivercoast Drive is Ida Claire, a breakfast and brunch and Southern spot.

Breakfast items here include sausage biscuit sliders, a bacon & egg sandwich and more. Main attractions include avocado toast, breakfast tacos and a veggie omelet. Take a peek at the full menu here.

With four stars from 22 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is receiving positive attention.

Yelper Melissa F. wrote, "I ordered the chicken and waffles, which were good, but the chef suggested next time I order them with the Nashville hot sauce!"

Wawa

Photo: alyssa p./Yelp

At 13363 Beach Blvd., you'll find the latest outpost of Wawa, the gas station and convenience store chain.

This spot offers ready-to-go salads, wraps and more. Look for the jerk chicken and chicken Caesar wraps among the offerings. Explore all of Wawa's express-case items here.

Patrons are feeling positive about the new arrival, which has 4.5 stars from three reviews on Yelp so far.

Yelper Michelle D. wrote, "I stopped by to pick up a quick dinner. WaWa was offering a $5 special on a junior hoagie and a small side or soup. I ordered the corn chowder soup. All of the sandwich ingredients were fresh including the bread."

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.