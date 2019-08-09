Jacksonville

Search for 2 missing runaways

Children left after an argument with a family member

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating two missing children who left their home in the Hyde Park area after an argument with a family member.

Police say Kamryn Lueck, 9, she is 4'8", 90 pounds with Sandy blonde hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Pink shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with zigzag striped.

Also missing is Veronica Lueck, 13, she is 5'3", 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and all-black Vans tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen them is asked to call JSO at (904) 630-0500.

