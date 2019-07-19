1 trapped after industrial accident on West Beaver Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One person was seriously injured in an industrial accident Friday morning at the C&S Wholesale Grocers distribution center near Baldwin, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Firefighters called just after 7 a.m. to the site off Beaver Street next to the Winn-Dixie warehouse found someone trapped under a large load and needed to be rescued. They managed to pull the individual out and transported him to the hospital.

C&S released a statement about the accident:

There has been an incident in our Jacksonville, Florida facility. An employee was injured and taken to a local hospital. At C&S, our employees’ safety is our priority and we are investigating the cause of this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with this employee and his family. "

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.