Timucuan Elementary student carried gun in backpack, district says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools issued a reminder for parents to keep weapons out of the reach of their children after a 12-year-old from Timucuan Elementary School was reportedly carrying a firearm in his backpack, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

According to Lauren Ricks of Duval County Public Schools, the school was notified of the incident on Tuesday and sent out a notification to parents. Citing a police report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, DCPS said on Thursday, the student found the gun at home and was carrying it around for two days.

DCPS said that according to the JSO report, the child told police he believed there was a strange man watching him walk to and from school.

“Everyone has a role in keeping schools safe,” said Dr. Diana Greene, the school district's superintendent. “The parent who contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office should be commended, but we need gun owners to do everything possible to keep firearms away from children.”

It's unclear whether the student brought the gun onto school grounds. The Duval County Public School Police Department is conducting its own investigation.

News4Jax has requested the incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.