$120K contract brings Sam Mousa back to City Hall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sam Mousa, who retired six weeks ago as Mayor Lenny Curry's chief administrative officer, will return to work for the city as a consultant.



Mousa, who worked for the city for 20 years under five mayors, will be paid $120,000 to consult on the development of policy and legislation, executive overview of special projects as directed by Curry.



According to the terms of his deal with the city, Mousa is contracted from Sept. 1, 2019, to Aug, 31, 2020, with three, one-year renewal options. Those terms were what Mousa proposed in a July 26 letter to Marlene Russe, the city's director of organizational effectiveness.

READ: Correspondence on hiring Mousa as consultant

"Sam’s a respected expert in a number of municipal planning policy areas," said Brian Hughes, who replaced Mousa as Curry's new CAO. "His contract and the process to award has been transparent and followed every legal and regulatory requirement."

While this rate of pay may seem high, Mousa was paid $329,175 in the final year of his employment with the city.

Mousa was also being considered to work with the Duval County School Board as a consultant to help them pass the half-cent sales tax referendum the board is pushing to get on the ballot. Sources told News4Jax that is no longer an option.

Mousa's return to City Hall is raising eyebrows. Come back to this story later today or watch a full report on the 6 p.m. newscast for reaction from City Council members and others.

