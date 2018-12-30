2 teenage boys returning from basketball game shot in car, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two 17-year-old boys were shot Sunday around 1.a.m. while driving home from a basketball tournament with another teen in Northwest Jacksonville, according to police.

Jacksonville detectives are trying to figure out who shot the teenagers and why.

The three teenagers were inside a car going down Avenue B driving home from Ribault High School when shots were fired, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Two of the three teens in the car were wounded.

The victims saw a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department vehicle on Moncrief Road and flagged it down. Both passengers were taken to University of Florida Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not released their names or a description of any possible suspects.

JSO's shot spotters devices detected that nine shots were fired.

Homicide detectives said the investigation is continuing and urge anyone with information about the double shooting to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

