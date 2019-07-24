2 men arrested after carjacking in Lakeshore, police chase on I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were arrested Friday after police said they carjacked a woman in her Lakeshore driveway and then sparked a chase down Interstate 10.

Louis Cooper, 21, and Davareio Mack, 22, are charged with armed carjacking and resisting police without violence. Mack is also charged with fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement.

According to the arrest report for Cooper (pictured), a woman was cleaning out her Jeep in her driveway on Wheeler Avenue about 4:30 p.m. Friday when two men approached her and one of them asked to borrow her cellphone and for a ride. The woman refused.

The report said the men then got her keys and took off in her Jeep with her phone inside. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it was able to trace the phone and track them down.

The two then led police on a chase, reaching over 110 mph, on I-10 until a PIT maneuver stopped the vehicle near U.S. 301. the arrest report shows. After the crash, according to police, they tried running off into the woods nearby, but were eventually caught.

"Exhaustive efforts were made to take them into custody, after committing a violent felony," the arrest report reads.

Both men were booked into the Duval County jail. As of Wednesday, according to online jail records, Cooper remained in jail on $155,000 bond and Mack was still in jail on $170,000 bond. A booking photo of Mack was not immediately available.

