2 men found shot at Kings Trail apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men were found shot Thursday night at the Kings Trail apartment complex in the San Jose neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to Lt. Worbington, investigators responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m. The two men, who were said to be in their late 20s, were found in the parking lot.

Both men were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. It was unclear if they knew each other.

According to Worbington, several people heard gunshots, but no witnesses came forward. There was no description of a suspect.

