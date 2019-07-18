2 people shot in Hillcrest neighborhood on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were shot Wednesday night in the Hillcrest neighborhood on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to Woodcrest Road off Cassat Avenue in reference to the shooting. Details were not immediately clear.

Police were expected to provide more information at 11 p.m.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.​

