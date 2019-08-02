2018 deadly shooting of man with 8-inch knife by JSO ruled justifiable

Officer Futch's car parked in front of another officer's patrol vehicle. The cluster of yellow placards adjacent to Futch's vehicle shows the locations of the cartridge casings that were ejected from Futch's service weapon during the…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The State Attorney’s Office has ruled the July 2018 fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man by a Jacksonville police officer as justifiable.



Harold Kraai was shot and killed by Officer Richard Futch at Kraai's home on Avery Drive on the Westside after Kraai refused orders to put down an 8-inch knife, investigators said.



Kraai, who had been Baker Acted four times, had smashed the windows out of his mother's car with his bare hands and called 911, saying he wanted to die, according to the State Attorney's Office's report on the investigation into Kraai's death.







As soon as Futch stepped out of his cruiser, Kraai, who had been sitting on the porch, picked up a large knife, “began walking briskly towards Officer Futch” and “holding the knife at shoulder height with the knife pointed at the sky,” the report said.

The report shows Kraai repeatedly yelled at Futch to kill him, and when Kraai was within 10 feet of Futch, Futch fired eight shots, hitting Kraai six times.

The State Attorney's Office said Kraai was 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighed 267 pounds and had a history of schizophrenia and suicidal behavior.

The Sheriff's Office's Response to Resistance Board will now determine if Futch’s use of deadly force was within departmental guidelines.

The State Attorney's Office report included photos of the knife (seen below), the vehicle with the smashed windows (pictured above) and the scene showing the distance between Futch and Kraai (seen at the top of the article).

State Attorney's Office The knife that investigators said Harold Kraai was wielding when he was shot by Officer Futch. (Photo: State Attorney's Office)

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.