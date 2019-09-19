21st Annual Toast to the Animals set for Saturday

Left- King Poppy (now Max) before and after Right- Princess Poppy (now Bailey) before and after

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Humane Society would like everyone to the 21st Toast to the Animals, an annual fundraising event to benefit its medical fund.

The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday at TIAA Bank Field.

Toast to the Animals is an opportunity for animal lovers to have a night on the town while raising money to save the lives of homeless pets. The proceeds raised will go to not only provide basic veterinary care to every animal who arrives at the shelter, but also allows JHS to save animals in life-threatening circumstances, such as those who have suffered from neglect, been hit by a car or severely abused.

Toast to the Animals highlights the lifesaving care providing by the JHS Medical Fund for dogs like Poppy and Peppy, two small dogs who arrived as strays in terrible condition. They were underweight and their fur was so matted that they had difficulty moving. With help from the medical fund, the two dogs received the care they needed to make a full recovery. They were adopted together and now live as cherished family members.

The fundraising goal of this event is $250,000. The event will feature live music, a silent auction of over 125 items and a live auction of exclusive prize packages including Super Bowl tickets, a Jaguars suite and a night on the town with Hamilton tickets. Also available for purchase is a raffle for a VIP Jaguars experience, including 4 club seats, 4 tickets to a concert at Daily's Place and 4 on-field passes. Raffle tickets can be purchased online and anyone can enter.

General admission tickets are $125 and include hors d'oeuvres, wine, beer and a signature cocktail from Tito's Vodka. Raffle tickets are for sale and winners need not be present. Animals, with the exception of trained service animals, are not permitted at this event. Tickets are now available for purchase via jaxhumane.org/toast, via phone at 904-493-4566 or in person at the Jacksonville Humane Society administration office, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville FL 32216.

The Jacksonville Humane Society provides care, comfort and compassion to animals in need while engaging the hearts, hands and minds of our community to bring about an end to the killing of abandoned and orphaned shelter animals.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.