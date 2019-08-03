25th year of Painting of the Paws kicks off 2019 Jaguars season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 300 paw prints are being painted Saturday on Bay Street and Gator Bowl Boulevard all the way from the foot of the Main Street Bridge to TIAA Bank Field. It's the 25th annual Painting of the Paws and it kicks off the 2019 Jaguars season.

Jaxson de Ville, Roar of the Jaguars, D-Line and other members of the Jags street team attended and former Jags placekicker Josh Scobee will paint the first paw print on Gator Bowl Boulevard.

The Jax Chamber and Jax Chamber of Downtown Council host this year's event.

"We do this every year right before the Jaguar start playing for the preseason games. It’s a fun, fair, get up and cheer and roar for your Jaguars. It just starts the season off right for us here in Jacksonville," said Kimberly Gill, chairwoman of the Painting of the Paws committee.

More than 500 people were expected to participate, according to Jax Chamber.

John Hodtes has attended the paining event for the past eight years.

"It’s a ritual. Oh my God, it’s got to be done," Hodtes said."You don’t know, it’s our rebirth."

Painting runs until 9:30 a.m. with a family-friendly after-party in Lot K to follow. Parking is free in Lot H.

The 2019 Jaguars season officially begins Thursday with a pre-season game against the Baltimore Ravens at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.