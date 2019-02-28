6 guns reported in Duval County schools from 2018-19, data shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Adding to the number of guns found on the grounds of Duval County Public School during the 2018-19 school year, News4Jax has uncovered two other instances, one of which occurred in February.

Quanterrious Royal, 17, a student at A. Philip Randolph High School, was arrested Feb. 20 after a student came forward claiming he brought a gun to class, a police report stated. Investigators found Royal hiding a gun in a bathroom stall paper towel holder, and they found photos on his cellphone of him holding a gun while in school.

According to Royal's mother, the teen did not have a gun with him when she dropped him off at school on the morning of his arrest.

News4Jax also learned two teenagers were arrested in October 2018 after they were seen exchanging a gun at Raines High School, a separate police report stated. Kharon Beck, 17, and Delilah Lowe, 18, who both attend Raines, were arrested.

The district said all parents were notified of the three arrests through phone calls from the principals of the schools.

The occurrences include a Mandarin High School student who police said brought an air soft gun on campus and a Timucuan Elementary School student who police said admitted to carrying a gun to and from school for two days.

News4Jax pulled data from the last five school years. Here's how it breaks down:

