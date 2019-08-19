3 kids among 5 injured in chain reaction crash on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three children were among five people injured Monday afternoon in a chain-reaction crash that closed all westbound lanes of Normandy Boulevard.

All three children were in the initial, rear-end crash on Normandy at Manning Cemetery just before 2 p.m. and one of those had life-threatening injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A third vehicle crashed while trying to avoid hitting the initial vehicles.

This article will be updated with the FHP released additional information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.