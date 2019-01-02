36-year-old man beaten to death with pogo stick on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 36-year-old homeless man was beaten to death on Christmas Eve by a masked man with a pogo stick in a laundromat on Jacksonville's Southside, authorities said.

Roderick Hines was found with a severe head injury in the Coin Laundry at Beach Boulevard near Cortez Road just before 7 a.m. Dec. 24.

Police said a man found Hines bleeding and called police.

The officer who responded said Hines repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and that his chest hurt. He could not provide a description of the person who attacked him.

Hines was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The police report indicated the man who attacked Hines was captured on surveillance video and was wearing all black clothing and a green ski mask.

The manager of Beach Food Store said his business recorded the surveillance video, which also showed the man holding a pogo stick as he walked toward the laundromat. He said the video showed the masked man walking back two minutes later before going out of the frame.

The incident report said officers searched the area for a pogo stick but couldn't find it.

The report said Hines was beaten with a blunt object.

Police said his injuries did not appear life-threatening at the time, which is why they had not provided any details of the case until Wednesday -- when News4Jax requested the incident report after seeing Hines' name added to the JSO homicide database.

"It is so sad," said Fares Mshabeh, manager of Beach Food Store. "Usually, it’s a quiet place. It’s my first time I’ve seen anything happen like this."

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

