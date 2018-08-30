4-year-old girl saves family from burning home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 4-year-old girl alerted her family that their house was on fire, allowing her mom, two other adults and two children to get out with no injuries.

The information about the pint-sized hero comes from a neighbor.

The fire on Rhonda Street near West First Street broke out about 1:30 p.m., and video shows flames shooting from the windows as Jacksonville Fire-Rescue began battling the fire.

While the extent of damage to the house was being assessed, the Red Cross is helping the family with temporary shelter.

Mesha Farland's mother tells said if it wasn’t for her daughter's instant reaction to get help, damage to the home could have been worse.

Asked how she felt to have saved her family, Mesha said: "Good! I love being a hero."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.