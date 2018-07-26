7 months with no arrests in triple homicide leaves families frustrated

With no answers or arrests in the December deaths of a man, his fiancée and their infant daughter, their families are frustrated and speaking out.

Jacksonville firefighters found Quasean Trotter, 20, Ariyan Johnson, 19, and their 11-month-old daughter Arielle dead Dec. 12, 2017, next to the Christmas tree in their home on India Avenue, near the Arlington Expressway.

The state fire marshal found the fire was suspicious and the medical examiner determined the three deaths were homicides. Police never confirmed how they died, although family members told News4Jax that the mother and father were shot and the baby had an injury to her forehead and suffered from smoke inhalation.

The crime scene tape was long ago replaced by a memorial to the victims and a CrimeStoppers sign, but there's been no information about who killed the family -- which frustrates their loved ones.

"That’s what makes the crime so heinous ... is that a small baby was killed," said Mario Peterson, Ariyan Johnson's grandfather.

While he praises police, at the same time he is frustrated so much time has passed without an arrest.

"I've been talking to family and they say police is very close," Johnson said. "They haven’t been able to share much information with myself or other family members, but (the) last thing we got from them is they’re very close to making an arrest in this crime."

Trotter’s father, Andrew, said he believes the killer knew the family.

"This isn’t no secret: For a tragedy to happen, it’s somebody very, very, very close," Andrew Trotter said. "Without a doubt in my mind, I know that they know."

The families are praying that this case doesn’t go cold and that an arrest will indeed happen soon so they can have justice for Arielle and her parents.

The family is also planning a big memorial event for Aug. 26, what would have been Ariyan Johnson's birthday.

