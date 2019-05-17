9 women arrested during sting at Jacksonville gentleman's club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nine women were arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Vice Unit during an undercover sting at the Gate Gentleman's Club.

The undercover operation was carried out Wednesday. Police arrested (pictured from left to right above):

Alexis James

Brittany Morris

Cheryl Bright

Deltra Sermon

Dikeya Jackson

Kenyatta Townsen

Latrinia Brown

Shanteira Rosa-Holmes

Sharita Mcphail

Each woman was charged with violating the adult entertainment code/dance by simulating sexual activity.

