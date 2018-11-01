A year later, loved ones remember bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones gathered Wednesday to remember a bicyclist killed in a still-unsolved hit-and-run one year ago.

Family and friends of Shane Reed tied balloons to a cross near the Northside intersection of Cole and Spaulding roads, where police said the 27-year-old was riding his bike the evening of Oct. 31, 2017, when he was hit and killed not far from where he lived.

"I haven’t felt the same since. I’m completely broken about this," said Ashley Johnson, Reed's sister. "That was my best friend, and I’m never going to get that back.”

Police have still not made any arrests or named any suspects, but family members told News4Jax they have new information about a possible car that police are looking for. They said it's a 1997-2004 Toyota four-door with a custom orange paint job.

“If the person that done this is scared, it's OK," said Michele Bowen, Reed's aunt. "Please just give us a peace of mind and let us know. Let us let him rest, and let us rest.”

Loved ones said they need justice for Reed, whom they will always remember as a fun, loving man with a big heart.

"When my feet hit the floor in the morning, he’s the first thing I think of," Bowen said. "He’s the last thing I think of when I’m saying my prayers."

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.