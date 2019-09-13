Abrupt end to Charter Review meeting draws complaints

Charter Review Commission Chairman Lindsey Brock said Friday's meeting had a "hard stop" and adjourned the meeting at noon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Angry words were exchanged when the chairman of Jacksonville's Charter Review Commission tried to adjourn a meeting Friday afternoon before receiving public comment.

The commission meets every 10 years to consider changes in the city's charter -- the legal structure of the consolidated city/county government.

Members were talking about a proposal to change the Duval County school superintendent to an elected position rather than an appointed one. City Councilman Garrett Dennis and Matt Carlucci were among those due to speak when time ran out and commission Chairman Lindsey Brock tried to adjourn the meeting.

Another commission member challenged that, saying they are required to take public comment. Brock responded, saying: "The meeting is adjourned. I am not debating this. The meeting is adjourned."

Other members stayed and listened to Dennis' comments.

"As a council member, I totally disrespect the chair. It is because of people like the chair that this democracy and the city of Jacksonville has just gone down," Dennis said.

Dennis said he plans to file a complaint and will try to have the chairman removed.

Carlucci said he'll address the commission at its next meeting. He told News4Jax he might also file a complaint with the ethics commission about not allowing public comment.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.