Additional security to be in place at Lee High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There will be additional security Friday at Lee High School, according to Duval County Public Schools.

The school district said the enhanced safety measures -- including metal detection wanding, bag checks and increased police presence -- will be in place in response to a social media threat regarding the high school on Jacksonville's Westside.

A message was sent to parents and guardians from the school district.

"We take all threats very seriously. It is already under investigation by law enforcement," the message reads, in part. "Please take a moment to remind your children of the serious consequences that can occur from making any type of threat like this. We all play a role in keeping Lee High School a safe and productive learning environment."

