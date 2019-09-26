Applebee's closes doors at St. Johns Town Center in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - Another Applebee's Neighborhood Grill and Bar has closed its doors in Jacksonville. This time, it's the location at the St. Johns Town Center.

It's unclear exactly when the restaurant closed up, but the signage has been removed from the building on Town Center Parkway. As reported by the Florida Times Union, the Applebee's first opened in 2007 when the Town Center was relatively new.

A sign on the door informs customers of the remaining locations in Jacksonville. They include:

Applebee's JTB (5055 J. Turner Butler Blvd.)

Applebee's Bartram (14560 Old St. Augustine Rd.)

Applebee's Lane Ave (843 Lane Avenue S.)

As a product of the 90s, it always catches my attention when a restaurant that was popular during the decade closes up. Perhaps you too will enjoy this nostalgic ad:

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.