Baby gorilla introduced to surrogate mother at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A five-month-old gorilla has been introduced to a surrogate mother at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.

After 5 months of 24-hour care by the Jacksonville Zoo staff, Gondai, a Western lowland gorilla infant, was introduced to a surrogate mother, 30-year old Bulera, who took her in as her own.

"She puts Gondai on her back a lot, which is cute, and they do play and tackle," Jen Block, the mammal keeper at the zoo, said.

While surrogacy was “Plan B” for the gorilla care team, hoping instead that Gandai’s biological mother Kumbuka would be willing and able to care for the infant, the pairing with Gandai and Bulera is a joyful occasion and the two gorillas are bonding well.

The zoo says Bulera is an experienced mother who raised 22-year old Madini and George who recently turned four.

