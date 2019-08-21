Baby hospitalized after car strikes 3 vehicles & utility pole

Photo via iStock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A baby was among three people taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car struck several vehicles and crashed into a utility pole on Jacksonville’s Westside.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on Lane Avenue South near Hyde Grove Avenue and Park Street about 9 a.m. after a car slammed into the pole, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A woman and young child inside one of three vehicles struck by the car were also transported as a precautionary measure.

The name and condition of the driver were not immediately released.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

