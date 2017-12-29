Jacksonville doctor accused of masturbating in front of patient

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville physician faces multiple charges stemming from allegations that he masturbated in front of a patient during a physical exam this month, court documents show.

The patient said it happened after the Baptist physician, who had been treating him for a year, told him to get undressed and bend over an examination table during a Dec. 14 appointment.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the patient stated he caught on when he heard a moan, felt something hit his leg and then peered over his shoulder to see the physician's genitals exposed.

Om Parkash Kapoor, 47, was booked into the Duval County jail Dec. 20 on misdemeanor charges of battery and indecent exposure, jail records show.

A spokesperson with Baptist Health sent the following statement to News4Jax Thursday night:

We take seriously any allegations, especially charges of this nature, filed against physicians on the medical staffs of Baptist Health hospitals. "We are cooperating with the police investigation regarding the allegations. Dr. Kapoor is on a leave of absence pending investigation."

The patient went to the police immediately after the appointment.

According to the affidavit, the patient said he had been asked to remove his clothes three or four times since he began seeing Kapoor at Baptist Hospital.

The patient stated he was leaned over the exam table when the physician asked him to spread his legs. At some point, the patient noticed what was happening and yelled at the physician, according to the affidavit. Unfazed, he stated, the physician continued.

"The suspect then told the victim that the victim was attractive and he needs to keep coming to see the suspect, and that the suspect will 'take good care' of him," the affidavit stated.

Confronted by police Dec. 15, Kapoor denied the allegations. He was released following his arrest after posting $25,000 bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

