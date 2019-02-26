Bartram Park residents take aim at JEA project during board meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A power struggle is shaping up between people who live in Bartram Park and JEA.

The utility company is planning to put in more than 100 new power poles on U.S 1 north of Race Track Road. But some residents in Bartram Park are concerned and they’ve started an online petition that has gained more than 1,200 signatures. According to the petition, hundreds of residents will be able to voice their opposition at a scheduled JEA meeting on Tuesday.

VIEW: Bartram Springs Residents at JEA Meeting

While the meeting is unrelated to the power pole project and will instead provide a status update on the company’s new corporate headquarters, residents said they want their concerns to be heard before the project gets underway next month.

JEA said the project will connect power substations in the area and improve service to its customers.

But some in the area said they’re worried about the high-voltage power lines and are concerned the power poles will decrease property value. Residents are asking JEA to put the power poles in an area with less residents. The petition also cites noise concerns:

They plan to remove trees that are currently providing a sound barrier. So in addition to increased train noise, a nice “hum” will be heard throughout the neighborhood. - Stephanie Mckinney, petitioner

JEA is expected to remove trees and vegetation and begin survey work for the project next month.

Board members will meet at 9 a.m. on the 19th floor of JEA's current headquarters.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.