Benefit to honor Maple Street team member who died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Maple Street Biscuit Company announced Friday on Instagram that it will hold a benefit for one of its team members who died.

Ryan Weir worked at the Maple Street in Murray Hill and would often help out at another store. A post on Instagram from the restaurant reads in part, "We're heartbroken to share that one of our team members has passed away."

Weir, the post reads, loved wearing silly socks, and to help out the family, a benefit the restaurant is calling Ryan's Silly Sock Day will be held at several stores Monday.

Customers who simply wear silly socks will help the family. The restaurant said 20% of their food purchases will go toward funeral expenses.

The event will take place at the following Maple Street Biscuit Company locations: Fleming Island, Jacksonville Beach, Julington Creek, Murray Hill, Point Meadows, San Marco and St. Augustine.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.