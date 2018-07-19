Berkman Plaza II property could become hotel with amusement park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The unfinished Berkman Plaza II tower, which has sat unfinished for a decade along the Northbank Riverwalk in Downtown, could become a hotel and amusement park, News4Jax learned Thursday.

According to records, the property could become a 312 room hotel, which would include a water and amusement park.

It could cost $150 million to build and take 18 months to build, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry acknowledged a buyer closed on the deal Monday, which News4Jax later learned was 500 East Bay LLC. The Wisconsin-based company bought the property for $4.75 million.

The mayor said he anticipates crews could begin clearing the site and preparing it for redevelopment within the next week. He believes the project could be completed within three years and could tie in with other nearby developments like the Shipyards project and a planned entertainment district near Daily's Place.

