Bicyclist hit by car just off Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his early 20s was critically injured when his bicycle was by a car Friday afternoon on a residential street just off Beach Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened at 3:45 p.m. on West Road. Police said it appeared the bicyclist was in the road when hit. The driver stopped and was cooperating with investigators.

Police were still interviewing witnesses did not yet know how the bicyclist was hit, if he was wearing a helmet or if speed was a factor.

