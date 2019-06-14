Bids for the Jacksonville Landing demolition are in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The bids of seven contractors were unsealed and read for the demolition of The Jacksonville Landing during a meeting Friday.

The demolition costs range from $978,200 to $2.77 million. The contractors who submitted bids include:

Pece of Mind Environmental Inc. - $978,200

D.H. Griffin Wrecking Company - $1.074 million

Howard Jimmie LLC - $1.17 million

Cross Construction Services Inc. - $1.248 million

Environmental Holdings Group LLC - $1.57 million

National Salvage and Service Corp. - $1.984 million

J.B. Coxwell Contracting Inc. - $2.776 million

According to the Jacksonville Daily Record, Pece of Mind did not submit a list of licensed subcontractors as the city's official bid requirements state. No decision was made Friday.

The city gives 30 days before a full cost breakdown of the bids are released to the public, but a decision could come before then.

Tearing down the Landing would mark the final chapter for the 32-year-old mall. Despite a promising start in June 1987, the mall languished over the years as stores closed and foot traffic died down.

Some of the former tenants are considering legal action against the city for forcing them out of business.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.