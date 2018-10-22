Blue Angels to fly in NAS Jax Air Show this weekend

The Blue Angels breaking out of tight formation at the Jacksonville Sea and Sky Spectacular (PHOTO: Jerry McGovern)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Blue Angels are coming back to Jacksonville.

Naval Air Station Jacksonville announced the return of the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team, The Blue Angels to this year’s air show on Oct. 27-28.

The team has shifted their performance schedule on Saturday to fly at 12:30 p.m. over NAS Jax.

The Blue Angels will depart the station again at 3 p.m. performing a special flyover to kick-off the Florida-Georgia Football Game in downtown Jacksonville, followed by an abbreviated second show over NAS Jax.

On Sunday, the Blue Angels will perform one show at 3 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show features numerous civilian and military acts starting at 10 a.m.

All visitors will be directed into the Yorktown and Allegheny Gates and will not be allowed south of Yorktown Avenue. Those with authorized base access will be allowed to enter the Birmingham Gate for normal daily business however, will not be allowed access to the flight line area.

