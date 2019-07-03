Man, dog rescued from capsized boat near Ortega Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man and a dog were rescued Wednesday afternoon after a boat capsized in the Ortega River, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The man and dog were said to be OK. Photos sent from a News4Jax viewer showed the boat tipped on its side near the Ortega Bridge.

Bryan Bartosik, who lives in the area, said severe weather was moving through around the time the boat tipped over.

"It was a real bad storm, the wind was coming out of the north, and I went out and looked at the river and the boat was capsized," Bartosik said.

Crews were seen searching the river afterward. Bartosik said two men and the dog had been living on the boat.

Severe weather rolled through the Jacksonville area in the late afternoon hours. Just down the road, a tree fell on a house on McGirts Boulevard.

