Boil water advisory issued after water main break on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday night by JEA after a water main break that occurred earlier in the day on Beach Boulevard.

The boil water notice is precautionary and affects the following businesses on the northside of Beach Boulevard from the northeast plaza at Beach and Suni Pines Drive west to Gerona Drive North.

Specific locations mentioned in the notice include Regal Beach Boulevard, Beach Bluff Apartments and Providence Preschool on Discovery Way.

Customers should bring water to a boil for a minimum of one minute prior to using it for drinking, food prep or cooking. The notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.