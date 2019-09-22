Brunch fundraiser held to help victims of Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's been three weeks since Hurricane Dorian came crashing into the Bahamas with battering winds of 183 mph, massive storm surges and flooding that devoured the islands. The Category 5 hurricane was the strongest storm in history to make landfall.

Across the nation and on the First Coast, efforts are still being made to help the survivors of Dorian get back on their feet.

The Maple Street Biscuit Company is one of the businesses that stepped up to help. It opened its doors Sunday offering a special brunch to benefit the storm victims.

Usually on Sundays, the restaurant is closed, but the doors were opened specifically to raise money for the islanders who lost everything to Hurricane Dorian.

"They've lost their houses, their jobs. It seems getting cash to them so they can make life choices and start to put their life back together just seemed to be the best plan," said Scott Moore, who owns the Maple Street Biscuit Company.

He said it was a no-brainer for his team to give to those in need.

The Maple Street Biscuit Company has locations in Murray Hill, Jacksonville Beach, Point Meadows, St. Augustine, Julington Creek, and Fleming Island. All the restaurants opened Sunday to offer a special menu with profits going to the Bahamians.

"I think it will be 10 years from now. I think you'll go there and see the impacts of what Dorian put upon those folks. They are going to need people, and they are our neighbors. We want to be neighbors helping neighbors," Moore said.

Other Maple Street locations in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee also participated in the fundraiser.

News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci spent four days on the ground, with relief crews in the hardest-hit areas of the Bahamas.

You can see firsthand the damage Hurricane Dorian left behind through our camera. Watch our special report, " 96 hours of Anguish," at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Channel 4.

