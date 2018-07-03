Jacksonville school bus driver charged with sex crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A substitute bus driver who was fired after a Jacksonville elementary student reported he had inappropriate contact with students has been charged with a sex crime.

Daniel Tittle, 57, has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a victim under 16 years old.

Last month, parents of Pickett Elementary School students received a letter from the principal about the incident.

Principal Carlene Smith wrote that the substitute bus driver, later identified by police as Tittle, was on the route normally driven by bus No. 548.

The principal said that the substitute bus driver was fired after the incident was reported. Tittle drove for the company First Student.

A woman with a daughter at the school told News4Jax that one of her child's friends at Pickett Elementary reported the substitute driver had inappropriate contact with her and other students. Tittle's arrest report does not indicate what the inappropriate contact entailed. It says only that he was contacted and arrested without incident on the charge.

According to First Student’s policies, the company thoroughly screens and follows a carefully crafted interview and selection process. First Student also claims to have the most extensive background check process in the industry.

