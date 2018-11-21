JSO: Callahan man, 19, arrested after he, 4 others overdose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Callahan man was arrested Saturday night after a house party on Jacksonville's Northside during which he and four others overdosed on the cocaine he brought to the party, police said.

Tristin Sisson, 19, was booked into the Duval County jail on charges of cocaine possession, child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to online jail records. But the State Attorney’s Office has only filed a charge of child abuse.

According to the arrest report, Sisson and the others took the cocaine, and all five became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

Police said someone called 911 and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department paramedics revived all five with Narcan.

According to the report, Sisson admitted he brought the cocaine but didn’t say anything about with what it might have been laced. Paramedics said they suspected it was fentanyl.

One of the overdose victims was underage, the report noted.

Jail records show Sisson was released on bond early Monday evening.

