Jacksonville

Can you dance? Maple Street offers free biscuits on Wednesday

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Maple Street Biscuit Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today is National Biscuit Day! Are you ready to risk it for the biscuit? 

Maple Street Biscuit Company is celebrating by offering free signature biscuits! But there's a catch. You have to learn a dance first! 

"Follow these moves of the Biscuit Dance to perform at Maple Street to get a FREE signature biscuit sandwich today!"

They also encourage that you post a video of you performing the dance using #DoTheBiscuit to be eligible for our free biscuits for a year giveaway.  

