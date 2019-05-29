Can you dance? Maple Street offers free biscuits on Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today is National Biscuit Day! Are you ready to risk it for the biscuit?
Maple Street Biscuit Company is celebrating by offering free signature biscuits! But there's a catch. You have to learn a dance first!
"Follow these moves of the Biscuit Dance to perform at Maple Street to get a FREE signature biscuit sandwich today!"
They also encourage that you post a video of you performing the dance using #DoTheBiscuit to be eligible for our free biscuits for a year giveaway.
