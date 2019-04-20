Car slams into Dollar Tree on Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car struck a Northside Jacksonville Dollar Tree on Friday night, and amazingly, the car still drove after it was brought out of the building.

The store on Lem Turner Road was full of customers at the time of the crash, according to the manager. No one inside the store was hurt.

The driver of the car, which was a Toyota Camry, did not require medical attention at the scene. She asked not to be identified.

The only part of the store that appeared to be damaged was the glass doors.

Japanese reliability could be to thank for the Camry still running after the wreck, as the woman was seen driving away after speaking to police. It's unclear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.