Car slams into original Metro Diner in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car on Monday evening crashed into the Metro Diner on Hendricks Avenue, which is the location of the chain's original restaurant that first opened in 1992.

A News4Jax viewer a photo after the crash happened at the location in San Marco. News4Jax first learned of the collision just before 8 p.m.

It's unclear if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash. The San Marco location closes its doors at 3 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the driver. News4Jax is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.