Celebrate Easter go-kart racing at Autobahn Indoor Speedway

While some people will be searching for hidden eggs, others will be chasing the Easter Bunny in go-karts. From noon to 10 p.m. Easter Sunday, families can enjoy go-kart racing at Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events. It's located at 6601 Executive Park Ct N.

Every hour, drivers can race the Easter Bunny and win prizes, including t-shirts, free races and race packages. Winners will have also a chance to pose for photos with the Easter Bunny.

The company provides racing technique instruction to newbies and offers competitive leagues to more seasoned drivers. There are even Junior Karts (with a little slower speeds) suitable for the younger crowd if they are at least 48" tall.

Since the speedway is indoors, the weather is not a factor. The indoor facility is heat/cooled and kept at a comfortable temperature year round. Sodas and snacks are available for refreshment between races.

