Charges dropped against embattled Jacksonville pediatric dentist

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Charges have been dropped against an embattled Jacksonville pediatric dentist.

Howard Schneider was facing 11 counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of schemes to defraud.

Last year, a trial judge ruled Schneider not competent for prosecution.

Dr. Howard Schneider's troubled timeline April 2015: Protesters began daily protests outside dental office on University Boulevard, demanding an investigation of his practice. Days later, the state Attorney General's office confirmed it was investigating Schneider's Medicaid billings.

May 2015: Schneider closed his practice. He then surrendered his license to practice dentistry.

November 2015: Schneider turned himself in on 11 counts of Medicaid fraud.

February 2017: A judge found Schneider not competent for prosecution on the fraud charges. In motions, his attorneys said he suffered from "severe mental deficits and lack of memory."

February 2018: State Attorney's Office drops charges against Schneider, citing "deteriorating mental condition."

The defense said Schneider, now 81, has a “deteriorating mental condition” -- which is unlikely to be restored -- so the state attorney’s office dropped the charges.

COURT DOCUMENT: Disposition abandoning charges against Schneider

If his condition unexpectedly improves, the charges can be reinstated.

Schneider closed his practice on University Boulevard and surrendered his license in 2015 after he was accused of abusing children in his practice and he was indicted on 12 counts of fraud.

At the time of his indictment, the state accused the dentist of billing Medicaid hundreds of thousands of dollars for procedures he didn’t actually perform. Parents claim that Schneider abused children.

More than 100 patients have settled cases of claims that the dentist “assaulted, humiliated, tortured and mutilated children.”

