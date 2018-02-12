Police: 1-year-old falls out of SUV, hit by pickup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 1-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after the toddler fell out of his mother's SUV and was hit by a pickup truck Monday afternoon in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened about 3:40 p.m. at Arlington and Lillian roads.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman was driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with four children inside when her 1-year-old son fell out the left, rear door and was run over by a white Chevrolet Silverado traveling behind the SUV.

The 1-year-old was taken to Wolfson Children's Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The mother told police that all the children were wearing seatbelts, but police said there were no car seats in the Tahoe.

No other injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.