JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A child and mother were bitten by an animal Tuesday afternoon at the Animal Care and Protective Services building in the Mixon Town neighborhood, according to a statement from a city spokesperson.

The spokesperson said it happened around 3:45 p.m. Details were not immediately provided.

It's unclear how severe the child and mother's injuries were.

News4Jax has a crew working to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.