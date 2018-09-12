Boy, 2, hospitalized after near drowning in Whitehouse area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after a near drowning outside a home in the Whitehouse neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the home on Joandale Road near Otis Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. after the boy was found lying in a pond, said Sgt. Chuck Ford.

Witnesses told police the child was at home with family when, at some point, they realized he was nowhere in sight. Once they found him, family members tried to resuscitate the child, Ford said.

The sergeant said those life-saving techniques helped keep the child alive until first responders arrived. The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he's listed in critical condition.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.